The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Bought by Elm Ridge Management LLC

Elm Ridge Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,480 shares during the quarter. Chemours comprises 4.9% of Elm Ridge Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Elm Ridge Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Chemours worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 20.8% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 239,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 41,317 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 12.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,745 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 173.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 88,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 56,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 32.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 50,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemours stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $35.60. 628,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Chemours’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

CC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chemours from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

