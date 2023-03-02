The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.70.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $703,083.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 416,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,035,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $703,083.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,035,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

