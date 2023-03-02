The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $13,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 200.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.41.

BA traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.34. 1,461,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,304,985. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.64. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

