The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Update

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

The Bidvest Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BDVSY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.11. 5,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,897. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28. The Bidvest Group has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $32.38.

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

