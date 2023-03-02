The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Update

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
The Bidvest Group Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of BDVSY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.11. 5,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,897. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28. The Bidvest Group has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $32.38.
The Bidvest Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Bidvest Group (BDVSY)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.