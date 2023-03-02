Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 77.2% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on THLLY. Societe Generale raised shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Thales from €135.00 ($143.62) to €130.00 ($138.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Thales from €151.00 ($160.64) to €157.00 ($167.02) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Thales from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Thales Price Performance

THLLY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.42. 26,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,252. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.74. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.53.

Thales Cuts Dividend

About Thales

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0831 per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

