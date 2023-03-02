Thai Union Group Public Company Limited Announces Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:TUFBY)

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0578 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd.
Thai Union Group Public Price Performance
Shares of TUFBY stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. Thai Union Group Public has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64.
Thai Union Group Public Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thai Union Group Public (TUFBY)
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Thai Union Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Union Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.