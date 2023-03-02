Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Short Interest Update

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Thai Beverage Public Stock Performance

Shares of TBVPY remained flat at $52.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 345. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.06. Thai Beverage Public has a one year low of $52.80 and a one year high of $52.80.

Get Thai Beverage Public alerts:

Thai Beverage Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.0865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Thai Beverage Public’s previous dividend of $0.34.

About Thai Beverage Public

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Beverage Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Beverage Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.