Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Tgs Asa Price Performance

Shares of TGSGY stock remained flat at $16.63 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24. Tgs Asa has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

Tgs Asa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be paid a $0.0928 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. Tgs Asa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tgs Asa Company Profile

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Tgs Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

