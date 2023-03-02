Tether Gold (XAUT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.08 Million

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $88.79 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $1,832.54 or 0.07836071 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tether Gold has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 91.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.88 or 0.00423049 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,683.50 or 0.28595295 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold launched on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.

The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers’ Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

