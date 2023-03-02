Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Short Interest Up 154.5% in February

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 154.5% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.0 days.

Tessenderlo Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSDOF opened at C$31.49 on Thursday. Tessenderlo Group has a twelve month low of C$31.49 and a twelve month high of C$35.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Tessenderlo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Tessenderlo Group Company Profile

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, as well as crop protection products.

