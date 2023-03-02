Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) Shares Down 1.7%

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC:TCTZF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.79 and last traded at $44.07. Approximately 13,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 17,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.82.

Tencent Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day moving average is $39.69.

About Tencent

(Get Rating)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.