Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Sets New 1-Year High at $247.00

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 247 ($2.98) and last traded at GBX 247 ($2.98), with a volume of 640564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245.50 ($2.96).

Temple Bar Investment Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £765.74 million, a PE ratio of -6,212.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 235.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 223.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Company Profile

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

