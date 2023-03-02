Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMSNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Temenos from CHF 52 to CHF 56 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Temenos from CHF 70 to CHF 79 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Temenos from CHF 43 to CHF 51.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.30.

Temenos Stock Performance

Shares of TMSNY traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,561. Temenos has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.00.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

