Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.73. The stock had a trading volume of 643,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,406. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.30 and its 200 day moving average is $103.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Recommended Stories

