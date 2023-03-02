Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hibbett in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.27. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $9.73 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HIBB. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

HIBB stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.99. 42,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,165. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.40. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $75.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $433.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.82 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.57%.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,869,000 after acquiring an additional 84,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hibbett by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,494,000 after acquiring an additional 72,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 525,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 463,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,097,000 after buying an additional 84,676 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

