Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a research report issued on Monday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance
Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $375.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $20.84.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWMX. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 4,210,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,029,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 54,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile
Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.
