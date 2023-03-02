Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a research report issued on Monday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $375.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $20.84.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 25th were paid a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWMX. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 4,210,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,029,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 54,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

