Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TIKK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 539. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.19.

About Tel-Instrument Electronics

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The firm operates in two segments: Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

