Tejon Ranch (TRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd.
Shares of Tejon Ranch stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.42. 35,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,028. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78. Tejon Ranch has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $514.63 million, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.68.
Several analysts recently issued reports on TRC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.
Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.
