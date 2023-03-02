Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Down 96.0% in February

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tecogen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TGEN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.16. 2,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. Tecogen has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.80.

About Tecogen

(Get Rating)

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

