Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Down 96.0% in February

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Tecogen Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TGEN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.16. 2,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. Tecogen has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.80.
About Tecogen
