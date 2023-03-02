TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Short Interest Update

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 786.7% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
TechPrecision Trading Up 7.7 %
TPCS opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $275.18 million, a P/E ratio of -399.50 and a beta of 0.59. TechPrecision has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $8.07.
About TechPrecision
