TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Short Interest Update

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 786.7% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TechPrecision Trading Up 7.7 %

TPCS opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $275.18 million, a P/E ratio of -399.50 and a beta of 0.59. TechPrecision has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $8.07.

Get TechPrecision alerts:

About TechPrecision

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Techprecision Corp. engages in the business of metal fabrication and precision machining. It focuses on the manufacture of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and systems. The company was founded by Andrew A. Levy in February 2005 and is headquartered in Westminster, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.