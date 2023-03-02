TEAM (LON:TEAM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.50

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 47.50 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.60), with a volume of 4167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.69).

TEAM Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.68 million and a PE ratio of -28.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 9.88.

Insider Transactions at TEAM

In other TEAM news, insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £5,700 ($6,878.24). Insiders own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

TEAM Company Profile

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Featured Stories

