TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Up 608.3% in February

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 608.3% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TDK Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:TTDKY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. TDK has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $39.87.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 8.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that TDK will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About TDK

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

