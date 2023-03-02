TD Securities Trims Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Target Price to $10.50

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EGO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.75.
Eldorado Gold Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $9.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eldorado Gold (EGO)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.