TD Securities Trims Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Target Price to $10.50

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EGO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $9.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

