Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the January 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS TWODY opened at $14.33 on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $19.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

