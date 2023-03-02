Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the January 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Taylor Wimpey Price Performance
OTCMKTS TWODY opened at $14.33 on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $19.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62.
About Taylor Wimpey
