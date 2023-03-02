Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,875 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 212.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,096,000 after buying an additional 877,614 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 156.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 873,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after buying an additional 532,985 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,754,000 after purchasing an additional 333,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 41.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,114,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,025,000 after purchasing an additional 323,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 67.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,009,000 after purchasing an additional 310,999 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $3,403,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,107,215.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $3,403,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,107,215.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $279,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at $76,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,519 shares of company stock worth $7,696,788 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC opened at $35.94 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.69.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.