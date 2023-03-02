Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Target by 566.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 122,068.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Target by 70.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after buying an additional 725,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Target by 171.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,954,000 after acquiring an additional 660,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,249. The firm has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.17. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

