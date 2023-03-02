Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.30 and last traded at $39.26. 598,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,008,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNDM. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 7.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.29.

Insider Transactions at Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

