Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Short Interest Update

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 330.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered their target price on Talanx from $49.50 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS:TNXXF opened at C$34.77 on Thursday. Talanx has a one year low of C$34.49 and a one year high of C$34.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.77.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

