T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $839,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,881 shares of company stock worth $5,811,635. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.6 %

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $141.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $172.29 billion, a PE ratio of 68.59, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.91 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.89.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

