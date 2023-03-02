Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Citigroup

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.29.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
SNDX stock opened at $24.86 on Thursday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $29.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $804,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
