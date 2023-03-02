Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Citigroup

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.29.

SNDX stock opened at $24.86 on Thursday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $29.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $641,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $641,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $1,418,072.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $478,539.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,813 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,540. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $804,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

