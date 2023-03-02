Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Shares Up 2.3%

Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.33 and last traded at C$15.33. 16,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 64,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Sylogist from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Sylogist alerts:

Sylogist Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$366.39 million and a PE ratio of 35.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.53.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.