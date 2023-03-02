Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Short Interest Up 30.8% in February

Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,437.0 days.

Swiss Prime Site Stock Performance

Shares of SWPRF remained flat at $84.93 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.94. Swiss Prime Site has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $84.93.

Get Swiss Prime Site alerts:

About Swiss Prime Site

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Swiss Prime Site AG is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, sale, management, development, and leasing of real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Services segments. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition of commercial properties and buildings as well as the development and implementation of real estate projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Prime Site Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Prime Site and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.