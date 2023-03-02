Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Short Interest Up 30.8% in February

Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,437.0 days.
Swiss Prime Site Stock Performance
Shares of SWPRF remained flat at $84.93 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.94. Swiss Prime Site has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $84.93.
About Swiss Prime Site
