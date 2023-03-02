Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Update

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sweet Earth Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SEHCF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,774. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Sweet Earth has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.17.

Get Sweet Earth alerts:

About Sweet Earth

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States and Spain. The company offers CBD and hemp infused facial products, including CBD hydration creams, oat and honey cleansers, and soothing CBD lip balms; and botanicals and essential oils, such as balancing CBD jasmine oils, soothing CBD bath salt soaks, invigorating CBD neem and turmeric scrubs, and aloe-infused CBD hand sanitizers for body and skin care.

Receive News & Ratings for Sweet Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweet Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.