Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Down 50.9% in February

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Suzuki Motor Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.67. 4,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.04. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $110.39 and a 1 year high of $160.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.97 and a 200 day moving average of $137.06.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
