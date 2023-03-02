Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Down 50.9% in February

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Suzuki Motor Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.67. 4,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.04. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $110.39 and a 1 year high of $160.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.97 and a 200 day moving average of $137.06.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

