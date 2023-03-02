Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Up 31.6% in February

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 642,900 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the January 31st total of 488,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,429.0 days.

Suzuki Motor Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Suzuki Motor stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 131. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $38.58.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

