Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Insider Bradley R. Owens Sells 3,621 Shares

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) insider Bradley R. Owens sold 3,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $121,339.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,510.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Surgery Partners Stock Up 1.6 %

Surgery Partners stock opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $63.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -97.11 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Surgery Partners Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.