Surface Oncology (SURF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Friday, March 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ SURF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.70. 96,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,461. The company has a market cap of $42.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.42.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Surface Oncology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Surface Oncology from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Surface Oncology from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Surface Oncology from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).
