Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.01. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $433,041.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,072,619.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 13,532 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $569,020.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,142 shares in the company, valued at $33,814,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $433,041.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,699 shares in the company, valued at $31,072,619.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,308 shares of company stock worth $2,261,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,276,000 after buying an additional 59,794 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,243,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,547 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,903,000 after purchasing an additional 57,637 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 691,331 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,993,000 after purchasing an additional 62,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 285,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

SUPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

