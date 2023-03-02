Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.01. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.05.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.30). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $433,041.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,072,619.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $433,041.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,072,619.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 4,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $192,653.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,308 shares of company stock worth $2,261,264. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

