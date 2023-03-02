Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Short Interest Update

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 776,600 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the January 31st total of 519,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 277.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Superior Plus Stock Down 0.1 %

SUUIF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.13. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,743. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

