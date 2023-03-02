Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Sold by Electron Capital Partners LLC

Electron Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,597,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867,423 shares during the quarter. Sunnova Energy International comprises about 2.5% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.26% of Sunnova Energy International worth $57,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 410.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,392,000 after buying an additional 3,000,199 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 139.7% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,741,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after buying an additional 1,597,770 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth approximately $14,824,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth approximately $13,803,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 549.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 680,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,017,000 after buying an additional 575,406 shares during the period.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOVA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.15. 1,163,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.