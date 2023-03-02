Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $826.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.31, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.95. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 889,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2,287.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 988,259 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

