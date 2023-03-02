Substratum Market Capitalization Achieves $185,986.80 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $185,986.80 and approximately $21.04 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 53.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00042265 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00031077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002276 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00022466 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00221497 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,691.22 or 1.00074297 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00055151 USD and is up 13.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $318.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.