Strike Price Reaches $15.30 on Top Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Strike token can currently be bought for about $15.30 or 0.00065088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $55.06 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Strike has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Strike Token Profile

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,599,940 tokens. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

