Stoneridge’s (SRI) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock’s current price.

SRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Stoneridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge Price Performance

SRI stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.30. 47,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,233. Stoneridge has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $582.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoneridge

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stoneridge will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

(Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.