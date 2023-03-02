Stoneridge’s (SRI) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock’s current price.
SRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Stoneridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
Stoneridge Price Performance
SRI stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.30. 47,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,233. Stoneridge has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $582.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoneridge
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
About Stoneridge
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
