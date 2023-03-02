Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stoneridge Stock Down 8.2 %

Stoneridge stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.96. 22,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,724. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $600.17 million, a P/E ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.33. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Institutional Trading of Stoneridge

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 173.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 54.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 74.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stoneridge Company Profile

SRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Stoneridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

