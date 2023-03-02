StockNews.com Upgrades AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) to “Buy”

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

Shares of ATR opened at $117.46 on Tuesday. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $122.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.82 and a 200-day moving average of $106.21.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

