StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ EML opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $130.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.04. Eastern has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $25.39.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.
The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.
