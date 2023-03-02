StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EML opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $130.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.04. Eastern has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

Eastern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eastern Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Eastern by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eastern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Eastern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eastern by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Eastern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

