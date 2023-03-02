Stifel Firstegy Comments on PHX Energy Services Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PHX Energy Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for PHX Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for PHX Energy Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PHX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE PHX opened at C$8.00 on Thursday. PHX Energy Services has a one year low of C$3.94 and a one year high of C$8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$406.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 18,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total transaction of C$141,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,758,403. In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 25,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.01, for a total value of C$200,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 383,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,074,181.93. Also, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 18,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total transaction of C$141,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,758,403. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,308 shares of company stock worth $15,835 and have sold 48,887 shares worth $383,995. Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

