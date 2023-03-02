Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) Short Interest Update

Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the January 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 699,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Stevia Trading Down 16.7 %

STEV stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 915,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,623. Stevia has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Stevia Company Profile

Stevia Corp. is a farm management company, which manages propagation, nursery, and plantation. It also provides services to contract growers and other industry growers. It implements agribusiness solutions to maximize the production of stevia. The firm’s business processes include plant breeding and farming, extraction and purification, and product formulation and marketing.

